Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar.

This year's festival falls on June 22. A series of activities have been held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival across China. Let's have a look.

Dragon boats take part in a race in Taohuatan Township, Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2023. A total of 25 teams participated in a dragon boat race, which opened here Wednesday, to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. This year's festival falls on June 22. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Dragon boats take part in a race in Taohuatan Township, Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2023. A total of 25 teams participated in a dragon boat race, which opened here Wednesday, to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. This year's festival falls on June 22. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province.

The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Students learn from the elders to make Zongzi in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2023. A series of public events in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival were held for students here on Tuesday to help them better understand the charms of traditional Chinese culture. Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, is always a popular food on this occasion. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students are pictured with freshly made Zongzi in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2023. A series of public events in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival were held for students here on Tuesday to help them better understand the charms of traditional Chinese culture. Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, is always a popular food on this occasion. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped glutinous rice dumpling wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches in Hule Town of Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2023. Hule Town, an ancient town in east China's Anhui Province, has a tradition of lantern performance to celebrate festivals. Villagers perform lantern dance with lanterns in the shape of fish and dragon, and place lotus-shaped water lanterns in the river. A series of activities including the long-table banquet and the lantern fair have been held to attract tourists from home and abroad. (Photo by Li Xiaohong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a lantern performance in Hule Town of Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. Hule Town, an ancient town in east China's Anhui Province, has a tradition of lantern performance to celebrate festivals. Villagers perform lantern dance with lanterns in the shape of fish and dragon, and place lotus-shaped water lanterns in the river. A series of activities including the long-table banquet and the lantern fair have been held to attract tourists from home and abroad. (Photo by Li Xiaohong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a string-woven bracelet specially designed for the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A traditional string-weaving technique inheritor shows a string-woven bracelet specially designed for the Dragon Boat Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

