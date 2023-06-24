InPics: Dragon boat race in Foshan
Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
FOSHAN, June 23 (Xinhua) -- With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed.
Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A participant falls off the dragon boat during a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A participant rests on the dragon boat after a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Tourists walk past a wall printed with dragon boat in Dongsheng Village, Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A dragon boat parade is held before the dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
People watch the dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- People make sachets for Dragon boat festival in Jilin, NE China
- Concert held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Valletta, Malta
- Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China
- Lantern performance held in E China's ancient town to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival
- Dragon boat race held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China
- Races held across the country to celebrate the coming Dragon Boat Festival
- China to see robust consumption during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Dragon Boat Festival and its traditions
- Public events held for students to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China
- Students make Zongzi to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.