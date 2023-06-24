We Are China

InPics: Dragon boat race in Foshan

Xinhua) 10:00, June 24, 2023

FOSHAN, June 23 (Xinhua) -- With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed.

A participant falls off the dragon boat during a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A participant rests on the dragon boat after a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tourists walk past a wall printed with dragon boat in Dongsheng Village, Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A dragon boat parade is held before the dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People watch the dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

