People take part in leisure activities to spend Dragon Boat Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:35, June 25, 2023

People enjoy their leisure time at the Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Yangshao Culture museum in Mianchi County, central China's Henan Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People visit an azalea-themed scenic spot in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

Visitors ride camels at the mingsha mountain and crescent spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

A child plays at a water park in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2023 shows people taking boats at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2023 shows people taking boats at a park in Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

Children visit a science museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

People visit the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 24, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

