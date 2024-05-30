Creative market gives new impetus to China’s porcelain capital

An overall view of the creative market in the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi Province, May 26, 2024. The artistic atmosphere injects new vitality into the city night. (People’s Daily Online/Shi Yu)

The creative market in the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi Province, has become a popular destination for tourists to the capital of porcelain.

More than 400 stalls presented and sold porcelain products at the creative market, and formed a dazzling sea of porcelain for tourists to appreciate and choose from. The modern, unique and creative designs injected new vitality into traditional porcelain.

Relying on the millennium-old cultural heritage of the capital of porcelain, Jingdezhen has actively developed a batch of popular spots such as the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block, Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue and the Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum to further promote culture and tourism integration development, and achieve positive interaction between the protection of porcelain culture and the development of the cultural tourism industry.

