Porcelain of Qing Dynasty in spotlight at Hong Kong auction

Ecns.cn) 13:16, May 24, 2024

Two vases of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The two vases are among a selection of rare works that will go under the hammer at Bonhams in Hong Kong.

A vase of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

A vase of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

