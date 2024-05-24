Home>>
Porcelain of Qing Dynasty in spotlight at Hong Kong auction
(Ecns.cn) 13:16, May 24, 2024
Two vases of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The two vases are among a selection of rare works that will go under the hammer at Bonhams in Hong Kong.
A vase of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
A vase of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is on display during a media preview at Bonhams in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
