Feature: When Chinese porcelain meets French cosmetics

Xinhua) 09:47, March 22, 2024

The "Heart-to-Heart, Word-of-Mouth" limited gift box launched by L'Oreal Paris in collaboration with China's Jingdezhen Longzhuge. (Source: L'Oreal official Weibo account)

L'Oreal Paris collaborated with China's Jingdezhen Longzhuge, a century-old porcelain brand, to launch the "Heart-to-Heart, Word-of-Mouth" 60th Anniversary Limited Gift Box, which includes a French red lipstick and a pair of porcelain cups.

PARIS/NANCHANG, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Fine lines of blue and red shaped an Eiffel Tower on the surface of a pure and thin porcelain cup, integrating elements with distinctive features from both China and France. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, these types of cups were packaged into exquisite gift boxes with French cosmetics.

This gift box recently attracted the attention of Europe as soon as it was unveiled at an exhibition of porcelain artworks from Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, at the China Cultural Center in Paris.

As a witness and promoter of the friendship between France and China, L'Oreal Paris collaborated with Jingdezhen Longzhuge, a century-old porcelain brand, to launch the "Heart-to-Heart, Word-of-Mouth" 60th Anniversary Limited Gift Box, which includes a French red lipstick and a pair of porcelain cups.

Alexis Perakis-Valat, president of the L'Oreal Consumer Products Division, told Xinhua that this collaboration embodies the diverse cultural craftsmanship of both nations, transcending borders, cultures and time.

The collision of traditional Chinese art and French fashion colors reveals to the public the beauty of cultural diversity.

In the Yishan Industrial Zone in Jingdezhen, white porcelain cups with the Longzhuge pattern on the bottom were produced on the production lines. This historically significant pattern has new connotations and has become an essential symbol of Jingdezhen's cultural and creative products.

In history, Longzhuge was one of the important back stamps for Jingdezhen's exports. Emblazoned with the logos of European royal families or social groups, etc., various types of armorial porcelain were made by craftsmen in Jingdezhen during the Ming and Qing dynasties to meet the requirements of overseas clients, including the French royal courts.

"Jingdezhen has long played the role of 'cultural exchange envoy' between China and France," said Weng Yanjun, director of Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum.

Exquisite blue and white porcelain was transported thousands of miles across the sea along the Maritime Silk Road, enriching European cultural life.

The living room of the House of Victor Hugo in Paris is decorated with a "Chinese porcelain wall," an example of the common pursuit of beauty between China and France.

Jingdezhen is home to an extensive network of supply chains and state-of-the-art facilities. Today, it pays more attention to creative design and innovation, said Gang Hao, general manager of Jingdezhen Towyi Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

"The dreamy linkage between the two brands of Longzhuge and L'Oreal Paris represents the integration of international aesthetics, creating a unique aesthetic identity," said Gang.

"Beauty is a heritage that transcends different cultures. We firmly believe that beauty has the power to preserve cultural heritage, stimulate innovation, foster social and economic growth, promote diversity and inclusiveness, and contribute to harmony with life," said Fabrice Megarbane, Chief Global Growth Officer of L'Oreal Group.

"Our goal is to continue being a friendly ambassador in all fields of Sino-French exchange," said Megarbane, "especially in the cultural and economic areas."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)