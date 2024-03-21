In pics: Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City

Xinhua) 08:34, March 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the permanent venue of the 7th China-France Forum on Urban Sustainable Development in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. This year marks the 10th anniversary since China and France signed the agreement to build the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City. The eco city, covering an area of 39 square kilometers, has integrated Chinese and French ecological urban construction concepts and is rising as a popular region for residents and companies. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A staff member works at AI Park of an industrial park of Terminus Technologies in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A staff member works at an energy station of the start-up area of the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the Energy station of the start-up area of the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the Houguan Lake national wetland park in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People visit Houguan Lake national wetland park in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

People visit Houguan Lake national wetland park in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A robot works in an industrial park of Terminus Technologies in the Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

