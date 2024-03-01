Chinese VP meets with chairman of French shipping giant

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Rodolphe Saade, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Rodolphe Saade, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, on Thursday in Beijing.

Han said that the Chinese and French economies are highly complementary, and that cooperation between CMA CGM and Chinese shipping companies has achieved mutual benefits.

China is committed to opening up to a high level and building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, Han said, adding that China welcomes multinational companies, including CMA CGM, to deepen their cooperation with China and achieve better development in the country.

Speaking highly of China's economic and social development achievements, Saade said that CMA CGM attaches great importance to cooperation with China.

Saade said CMA CGM will adhere to its long-term development strategy in China, continue to pursue greater success in the Chinese market, and push for more achievements of mutually-beneficial cooperation between France and China.

