An exhibition of permanent love
(People's Daily App) 16:13, February 18, 2024
The Hai Museum of Art in Shanghai is hosting an exhibition of 19th-century European artists. The exhibition, organized by the museum in cooperation with the Rodin Art Center (the Chinese branch of the Rodin Museum), also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily)
