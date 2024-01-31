French perceptions of China after 60 years of diplomacy

(People's Daily App) 16:51, January 31, 2024

January 27 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and France, sparking various sentiments and reflections on the relationship between the two nations. We took to the streets of Paris to discover more about French people's perceptions of China!

(Video: City News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)