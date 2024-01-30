Home>>
60 years of diplomacy: Chinese perceptions of France
(People's Daily App) 16:08, January 30, 2024
January 27 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and France, sparking various sentiments and reflections on the relationship between the two nations. Discover more about Chinese perceptions of France!
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- How a gift from Macron to Xi helps better appreciate long-standing China-France cultural exchanges
- Feature: "Confucius, or the Science of the Princes": key to better understanding Sino-French cultural exchanges in 17th-18th centuries
- Events mark 60 years of key relationship
- China's Hainan to promote cultural, tourism cooperation with France
- Pic story of french student in E China
- China, France to make comprehensive strategic partnership more solid, vibrant
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.