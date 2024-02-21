China, France should work to render partnership more solid, dynamic: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 13:03, February 21, 2024

PARIS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and France should work to render their comprehensive strategic partnership even more solid and dynamic, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chaired the 25th China-France Strategic Dialogue with French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne.

Noting that France and China have had highly productive strategic communication and fruitful high-level exchanges, Bonne said that France attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and will stay committed to the one-China policy.

In a volatile world afflicted with geopolitical conflicts, France is willing to work with China to meet the challenges, ward off major-country rivalry, prevent bloc confrontation, and improve global governance, he said.

France advocates Europe's strategic autonomy, shouldering up its responsibility and stepping up to act, he said. And France supports Europe and China in maintaining their partnership orientation and strengthening effective cooperation.

Wang, for his part, said that since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, China and France have been consolidating mutual trust and expanding common understandings, hence an increasingly mature and stable bilateral relationship.

Despite profound changes in the international landscape over the past 60 years, China and France have displayed an unwavering commitment to defending their independence and autonomy, promoting global multipolarity, and preserving the diversity of civilizations, he said.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the two countries, guided by the strategic consensus reached between their heads of state, should stay true to their original aspiration and uphold fundamental principles and break new ground to render their comprehensive strategic partnership even more solid and dynamic, so as to make greater contributions to growing China-Europe relations and safeguarding world peace, said Wang.

A destabilized even divided world is in no one's interest, he stressed.

Regarding Europe as an important pole in the multi-polarization process, China supports Europe in strengthening its strategic autonomy and holding its future firmly in its own hands, he added.

Wang said that China, having similar positions with France on major issues, is willing to strengthen strategic communication with France to expand consensus, solidarity, and cooperation, shoulder responsibilities as major countries, and send strong signals so as to cope more effectively with global challenges and make more positive responses to the expectations of the international community.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, agri-food products, clean energy, nuclear energy research and development, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and forest carbon sinks.

They also agreed to keep up the momentum of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, ensure the success of hundreds of cultural events throughout the year, and increase direct flights to further facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on a wide range of issues concerning peace and security and agreed that multi-polarization is indispensable to peace and stability and will continue to strengthen their strategic collaboration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)