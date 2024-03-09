China, France pledge to advance economic, financial cooperation
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday held online talks with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire, following an invitation from the latter.
The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the concerns of both parties, as well as views on the China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue.
He, the Chinese lead of the dialogue, said that China is willing to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state.
Taking the opportunity presented by the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France, China is willing to strengthen economic and financial dialogue, deepen and expand cooperation in the automotive, aviation and telecommunication sectors, and push bilateral economic and trade relations to a new level, He said.
As the French lead of the dialogue, Le Maire said that France is willing to strengthen communication with China to inject new momentum into France-China economic and trade cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Envoy hails new height of China-France relations
- Chinese VP meets with chairman of French shipping giant
- Beijing, Paris eye fruitful cooperation
- China, France should enhance strategic coordination, cooperation: Chinese FM
- China, France should work to render partnership more solid, dynamic: Wang Yi
- An exhibition of permanent love
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.