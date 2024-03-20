We Are China

Cherry blossoms in Wuhan University enter best viewing season

Ecns.cn) 16:03, March 20, 2024

Tourists flock to Wuhan University to enjoy the cherry blossoms in central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Furong)

Cherry blossoms in Wuhan University reached peak bloom, attracting crowds of visitors in spring. The university has been offering free reservations for cherry blossom visitors, allowing 20,000 visitors Monday through Friday and 40,000 on weekends.

