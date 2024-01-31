In pics: Cherry flowers in full bloom in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:17, January 31, 2024

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms in Yunxian county, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Guangting)

Bathed in the warm winter sun, cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Yunxian county, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a breathtaking spectacle. They have become a picturesque attraction in western Yunnan Province.

