In pics: Cherry flowers in full bloom in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:17, January 31, 2024
|Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms in Yunxian county, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Guangting)
Bathed in the warm winter sun, cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Yunxian county, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a breathtaking spectacle. They have become a picturesque attraction in western Yunnan Province.
