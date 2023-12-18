Home>>
Cherry blossoms bloom in Southwest China
(People's Daily App) 16:13, December 18, 2023
As northern China continues to experience snowfall, things look different in the country's southern regions. In Dali, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, peak winter cherry blossom season has arrived to offer visitors unique winter scenery.
