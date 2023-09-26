China launches big data management platform for its ancient, famous trees

Xinhua) 16:12, September 26, 2023

XI'AN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A big data platform for the management of ancient and famous trees across China was launched on Monday in Huangling County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The platform aims to facilitate the smart management of the country's ancient and famous trees, and includes data from the second national survey of these trees, which was made public in 2022. It was launched by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration at a ceremony that kicked off a weeklong campaign to raise public awareness of the need to protect ancient trees.

Famous trees are defined as trees that have historical or cultural value.

The 2022 survey recorded over 5.08 million ancient or famous trees in China, including five trees -- all located in Shaanxi Province -- that are over 5,000 years old.

The ceremony also released the results of an online poll of the 100 most beautiful ancient trees and the 100 most beautiful ancient tree clusters in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)