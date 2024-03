We Are China

In pics: blooming cherry trees in Vancouver

Xinhua) 11:03, March 16, 2024

People enjoy cherry blossoms in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk under a blooming cherry tree along a sidewalk in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Blooming cherry trees are seen along a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A resident walks past a blooming cherry tree along a sidewalk in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)