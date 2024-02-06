Railway staff make efforts to ensure smooth transportation amid heavy snowfall in Wuhan

Xinhua) 11:21, February 06, 2024

A staff member removes ice clad in the overhead catenary system on the Tianxingzhou bridge over the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Heavy snowfall has enveloped some areas of central and eastern China since Wednesday, leading to transport disruption amid the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush.

In central China's Hubei Province, freezing rain and snow over the past few days have disrupted flights and railway traffic in several cities, including Wuhan, the provincial capital and a transportation hub.

Railway staff here have been conducting route patrol and ice and snow removal along the railway to ensure the smooth functioning of railway transportation.

