Hankou historical area in Wuhan sees significant changes through urban renewal projects

Xinhua) 08:13, June 16, 2023

This stitched aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a corner of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

In recent years, Wuhan City has undertaken many urban renewal projects to revitalize this area's aging buildings. The historical area has seen significant changes through those efforts. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists visit a building in Hankou historical area of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists walk on Jianghan Road, a signature pedestrian street of Hankou historical area, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists take photos in front of Bagong's House, a century-old historical building, in Hankou historical area of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

A tourist visits Jiqing Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists visit Lihuangpi Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This aerial stitched photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the Hankow Customs House in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists visit Lihuangpi Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists visit Lihuangpi Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists visit Jiqing Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This stitched aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a view of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

A tourist visits Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the Hankow Customs House in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a corner of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a corner of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

Tourists visit Qingdao Street of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2023. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

This photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a railway station of Hankou historical area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers, the Hankou historical area in the heart of Wuhan City's old town, boasts an abundance of historical and cultural heritages.

