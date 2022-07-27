District in Wuhan is placed under 3-day lockdown amid latest coronavirus resurgence

By Wan Hengyi (Global Times) 16:47, July 27, 2022

Residents in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Procinve, undergo large-scale nucleic acid tests on July 26.

Four asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday in Jiangxia district, Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province, with local health authorities announcing a three-day temporary epidemic control measures in the district starting from 4 am on Wednesday. It is the first time in a year that Wuhan has conducted a large-scale temporary epidemic control measures due to the latest resurgence of the coronavirus.

Two asymptomatic infections were found in a routine nucleic acid test in Jiangxia district on Tuesday, and two more asymptomatic cases were detected after the screening of their close contacts, according to local authorities.

The four infected people have been transferred to designated hospitals to receive treatment, and an emergency response is being carried out by local health authorities after the outbreak, including source tracing, temporary epidemic control measures and large-scale nucleic acid testing.

Jiangxia district has been divided into high, middle and low risk areas, local health authorities noted, adding that corresponding control measures have been implemented. The scope and control requirements of the risk areas will be adjusted according to changes in local epidemic prevention and control situation.

A staff member at the Zhifang sub-district office in Jiangxia District, which is classified as a high-risk area, told the Global Times on Wednesday that those communities that are placed under temporary control are not allowed to enter and exit and daily supplies for the residents in that area are provided by the local government.

"If you need other items, you can try to buy them, but we are not sure whether the courier and takeaway can be delivered normally, this issue is being coordinated by the relevant departments," said a staff worker there.

A resident living in the controlled area told the Global Times that her community was locked down early in the morning. She was planned to go to the supermarket to buy some food Wednesday but now she can only hope that the outbreak will be brought under control at the earliest.

Local health officials remind the public not to enter or leave the Jiangxia district unless necessary, and will strictly control the gatherings of people. There will be no unnecessary gathering activities such as large-scale meetings and performances, and public entertainment venues and tourist attractions will be temporarily shut.

In addition, the dine-in services in public dining places in Jiangxia district will be suspended, subways and intercity railways in the area will skip the relevant stops, and buses will be suspended for the time being.

Local health authorities said all epidemic prevention and control measures are aimed at reducing the flow of people, reducing the risk of cross-infection, and striving to achieve dynamic zero-COVID in the shortest period of time.

