China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, Hubei still had four confirmed cases who arrived from overseas, as well as one asymptomatic case in the city of Yichang.

There were 311 close contacts still under medical observation in Hubei by Wednesday.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases have been cured and discharged from hospital. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.