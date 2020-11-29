Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 29, 2020
Digital trade conference starts in China's Wuhan

(Xinhua)    10:44, November 29, 2020

WUHAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- An international digital trade conference started on Saturday in central China's Wuhan city to discuss innovation and development in the digital trade sector.

The 2020 Global Digital Trade Conference, the largest and the most comprehensive economic and trade event for Wuhan since the epidemic, has attracted envoys from 37 countries and representatives from hundreds of enterprises.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, is a fertile ground for digital trade with its advantages in market, production factors, science, and education, said Lu Yong, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. "The event will contribute to improving Wuhan's business circulation advantages and accelerating the development of its digital trade industry."

The 11th Wuhan Commodity Fair will take place during the trade conference, which lasts through Dec. 6 in both online and offline forms. 

