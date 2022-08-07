CSL Roundup: Wuhan Three Towns thrash Guangzhou City, Dalian Pro force home draw

Xinhua) 10:13, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Dalian Pro forced a 1-1 draw with Shanghai Port at home, while league leaders Wuhan Three Towns beat Guangzhou City 3-0 in Matchday 11 of the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Returning to their home stadium for the second phase of the 2022 CSL season, Dalian created good chances in the opening minutes, but it was the Shanghai team that broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Dalian defender Wang Xianjun failed to clear a loose ball outside the box, giving Lyu Wenjun the opportunity to send the ball into the bottom corner.

Dalian leveled the score 15 minutes into the second half as Lin Liangming fired home from inside the box. Thanks to eight saves from goalkeeper Zhang Chong, Dalian secured a 1-1 draw in the first home game of the CSL's second phase.

Elsewhere in Guangzhou, the first half remained goalless between Guangzhou City and Wuhan Three Towns until Brazilian striker Davidson put Wuhan ahead in the 51st minute with a solo run.

Xie Pengfei added another in the 74th minute after a cross from Deng Hanwen, while Ademilson made it 3-0 right before time to give newly-promoted Wuhan their eighth win in a row. Wuhan now lead the CSL standings with 31 points.

In the day's only other game, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers hosted Shandong Taishan at a neutral stadium in Haikou, Hainan Province, where Brazilian forward Cryzan scored the only goal for Shandong in their 1-0 win.

