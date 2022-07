Passenger flight services between Wuhan, Istanbul resume

Xinhua) 20:38, July 01, 2022

Passengers check in at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2022. China Southern Airlines resumed passenger flight services between central China's Wuhan, Hubei Province, and Istanbul, Turkey starting from June 29. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A passenger has his body temperature measured at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2022. China Southern Airlines resumed passenger flight services between central China's Wuhan, Hubei Province, and Istanbul, Turkey starting from June 29. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A plane of China Southern Airlines is seen at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2022. China Southern Airlines resumed passenger flight services between central China's Wuhan, Hubei Province, and Istanbul, Turkey starting from June 29. (Xinhua)

