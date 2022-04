People have iftar during holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul

Xinhua) 11:24, April 21, 2022

People have iftar in Sultanahmet Square during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People have iftar in Sultanahmet Square during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People have iftar in Sultanahmet Square during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People have iftar in Sultanahmet Square during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People have iftar in Sultanahmet Square during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)