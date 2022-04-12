We Are China

In pics: springtime in Istanbul

Xinhua) 09:15, April 12, 2022

People fish along the shore of the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People enjoy the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People enjoy the springtime along the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People walk along the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People walk along the Bosporus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People take photos on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People enjoy the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People walk in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People walk on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

A man walks along the Bosporus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A man walks on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People walk along the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

