In pics: springtime in Istanbul
People fish along the shore of the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People enjoy the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People enjoy the springtime along the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People walk along the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People walk along the Bosporus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People take photos on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People enjoy the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
People walk in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
People walk on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
A man walks along the Bosporus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A man walks on a street in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People walk along the Bosphorus Strait in the springtime in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
