Delicacies on streets of Istanbul

Xinhua) 10:41, March 10, 2022

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Pistachio sultan at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Turkish Baklava at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

An ice cream vendor presents ice cream to his customer in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

A staff member works at a Turkish doner kebab restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Turkish delight, a traditional Turkish dessert, at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

A staff member packages Baklava at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2022.

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Turkish delight, a traditional Turkish dessert, at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Turkish tea at a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows Turkish delight, a traditional Turkish dessert, and its varieties at a dessert shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

An ice cream vendor presents ice cream to his customer in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

A staff member works at a Turkish doner kebab restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

Staff members work at a Turkish doner kebab restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

An ice cream vendor presents ice cream to a customer in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2022.

