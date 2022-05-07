We Are China

In pics: Bosporus Strait in Istanbul

Xinhua) 09:51, May 07, 2022

People enjoy leisure time in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People cruise the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A couple poses for photos in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows a view of the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A fishing lover shows newly-caught fish near the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A woman poses for a photo with children in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A yacht cruises the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

