In pics: Bosporus Strait in Istanbul
(Xinhua) 09:51, May 07, 2022
People enjoy leisure time in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People cruise the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A couple poses for photos in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows a view of the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A fishing lover shows newly-caught fish near the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A woman poses for a photo with children in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A yacht cruises the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
