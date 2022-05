We Are China

People shop at local bazaar for upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival in Istanbul

Xinhua) 09:44, May 02, 2022

People shop at a local bazaar for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

