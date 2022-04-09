China's Wuhan sees permanent resident population grow by 1.2 mln

Xinhua) 13:54, April 09, 2022

WUHAN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, saw its permanent resident population increase by 1.2 million in 2021, marking the fastest growth among cities nationwide, according to a report released by the Wuhan survey team of the National Bureau of Statistics and the Wuhan municipal bureau of statistics.

In 2021, the permanent resident population of Wuhan neared 13.65 million.

In January this year, the government work report of Wuhan proposed to "actively explore new forms of modern governance of a megacity," with the latter term referring to a city with a permanent population of over 10 million residents in the urban area.

According to data of the seventh national census reported in 2021, there were seven cities meeting the standard of megacity, namely Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)