China's Wuhan reports one case of cholera

Xinhua) 09:56, July 12, 2022

WUHAN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The central Chinese city of Wuhan has reported one case of cholera, local health authorities said on Monday. No other new cases have been found to date.

After effective diagnosis and treatment, the symptoms of the patient at Wuhan University have disappeared, according to the health bureau of Wuhan's Wuchang District.

Professional institutions have sampled, tested and tracked those connected to the case. Relevant locations have been disinfected and temporary closed management has been imposed.

