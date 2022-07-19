Wuhan to host China Int'l Industrial Design Exhibition

WUHAN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China International Industrial Design Exhibition will take place in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, from Aug. 5 to 7, local authorities said on Monday.

The expo will focus on displaying the latest achievements in China's industrial design field in recent years, according to the expo organizers.

With an exhibition area of nearly 30,000 square meters, the expo will attract the participation of approximately 330 enterprises from around the world.

Innovative exhibition modes in both online and offline formats will be conducted during the three-day event.

The design exhibition will demonstrate the overall development level of China's industrial design, popularize industrial design application and consumption concepts, and promote exchanges and cooperation in the industry, said Zheng Hong from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, an organizer of the event.

