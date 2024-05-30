Vibrant nightlife spurs Hangzhou’s economy

People's Daily Online) 11:05, May 30, 2024

Photo shows an overall view of the Wulin night market in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, May 24, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

In early summer, the Wulin night market in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, has seen a boom in its night economy.

As darkness fell, stall owners set up their stalls along the Wulin Road and enthusiastically solicited business. An assortment of commodities and handicrafts, including fans, hand-woven bracelets, and handmade dolls, attracted tourists to play with and buy, creating a lively atmosphere.

The local government has attached great importance to the development of the night economy and has successfully introduced a string of night economic brands by providing policy support and optimizing the business environment. The Wulin night market, as a representative, has become a new highlight of the economic vitality in Hangzhou, which promotes consumption and adds vibrancy to the city life.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)