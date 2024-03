We Are China

Tourists enjoy spring at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:54, March 27, 2024

Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists take selfies at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists ride at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

