Temporary resting space for deliverymen put into use in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 10:40, March 16, 2024

A deliveryman charges his cellphone while resting inside "the stage of deliverymen" in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. "The stage of deliverymen," a temporary resting space for takeaway-delivery riders, couriers and online car-hailing drivers, was put into use in Hangzhou City on Friday.

Besides air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave oven and battery charging devices equipped inside, the space, in service for 24 hours a day, also provides 40 electric motorcycle battery changing cabinets, and parking space for over 120 electric motorcycles and three vehicles providing online car-hailing service. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A deliveryman prepares to change electric motorcycle battery at "the stage of deliverymen" in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. "The stage of deliverymen," a temporary resting space for takeaway-delivery riders, couriers and online car-hailing drivers, was put into use in Hangzhou City on Friday.

A deliveryman enters "the stage of deliverymen" in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. "The stage of deliverymen," a temporary resting space for takeaway-delivery riders, couriers and online car-hailing drivers, was put into use in Hangzhou City on Friday.

Deliverymen are pictured in front of "the stage of deliverymen" in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. "The stage of deliverymen," a temporary resting space for takeaway-delivery riders, couriers and online car-hailing drivers, was put into use in Hangzhou City on Friday.

This photo shows the parking space for takeaway-delivery electric motorcycles beside "the stage of deliverymen" in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. "The stage of deliverymen," a temporary resting space for takeaway-delivery riders, couriers and online car-hailing drivers, was put into use in Hangzhou City on Friday.

