West Lake in winter morning light

(People's Daily App) 16:31, January 15, 2024

The West Lake, located in the center of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a renowned natural and cultural heritage site often referred to as "Heaven on Earth." In the winter morning light, its exquisite natural scenery looks like a Chinese ink painting.

(Produced by Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)