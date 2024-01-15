Home>>
West Lake in winter morning light
(People's Daily App) 16:31, January 15, 2024
The West Lake, located in the center of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a renowned natural and cultural heritage site often referred to as "Heaven on Earth." In the winter morning light, its exquisite natural scenery looks like a Chinese ink painting.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: mechanical device Horse Dragon Long Ma parades in Hangzhou
- Evening glow lights up West Lake
- Construction of world's longest span inverted fink truss bridge completed
- Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou
- Sika deer forage for food in Hangzhou
- West Lake at dawn resembles ink wash painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.