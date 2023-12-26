Sika deer forage for food in Hangzhou

(People's Daily App) 16:22, December 26, 2023

Sika deer forage for food among the snow-covered trees of Qingliangfeng National Nature Reserve in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on Saturday. According to traditional Chinese culture, sika deer symbolize good luck and fortune.

