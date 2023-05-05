We Are China

White-lipped deer cross Yarlung Zangbo River

(People's Daily App) 15:01, May 05, 2023

Check out this herd of white-lipped deer crossing the Yarlung Zangbo River in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region.

White-lipped deer are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

