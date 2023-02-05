Sika deer seen in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 10:23, February 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows sika deer foraging in Pingshan Royal Deer Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Pingshan Royal Deer Park, located in Pingshan Township of Harbin, covers an area of 462 hectares. Currently, there are more than 1,000 sika deer and red deer in this park. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

