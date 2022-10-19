'Daddy of deer' feeds rescued baby muntjac

(People's Daily App) 13:39, October 19, 2022

A video of Zuozuo, a baby deer, being bottle fed milk in silhouette against glittering water, has moved Chinese internet users.

Zuozuo is the fifth muntjac doe rescued by Zhang Shuyan ‒ "daddy of deer" ‒ in a national nature reserve in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. "Zuo" in Chinese means to lap or suck.

Zhang, 55, says he understands that muntjac, also known as barking deer or rib-faced deer, belong in the wild. "When it grows stronger and gets used to eating grass, that will be the best time to send it back," Zhang said.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)