In pics: Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in C China

Xinhua) 09:12, May 04, 2023

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

About 150 milu deer fawns have been spotted recently at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in Hubei, according to the reserve's management and protection authority.

Milu deer are nicknamed "sibuxiang," or "animal like none of the four," as they have a horse-like face, a donkey-like tail, cow-like hooves, and stag-like antlers. They inhabit marshland and feed on tender grass.

China has established three reserves, including the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, to enlarge the population of milu deer. In the 1990s, the Shishou reserve introduced 64 milu deer from abroad in two batches.

Close to the Yangtze River, the area has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

In recent years, advanced techniques such as drones and infrared cameras facilitate observation and conservation of the deer.

The number of milu deer in the reserve has grown from 64 in the 1990s to around 2,500 over the past three decades.

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff member Zhang Yuming (R) and ranger Liu Jigao observe milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Wang Chuanjun patrols at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Wang Chuanjun checks wire netting at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer and birds at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Liu Jigao fills patrol log at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff member Zhang Yuming observes milu deer with a telescope at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Wang Chuanjun patrols at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Liu Jigao observes milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Wang Chuanjun reinforces wire netting at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Ranger Liu Jigao observes milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

