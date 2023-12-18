In pics: mechanical device Horse Dragon Long Ma parades in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:36, December 18, 2023

People watch as a mechanical device Horse Dragon Long Ma parades on a street in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The device is made in 2014 by French production company La Machine to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An engineer operates the mechanical Horse Dragon Long Ma on a street in Gongshu District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The device is made in 2014 by French production company La Machine to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

