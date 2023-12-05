Home>>
Elementary school art teacher creates masterpiece with chalk
(People's Daily App) 16:20, December 05, 2023
An elementary school art teacher in Hebei Province, China, spends after-school time drawing a stunning Chinese dragon on the blackboard using nothing but chalk. Can you imagine the incredible talent required to create such a masterpiece?
