Art galleries in China breathe new life into old architecture
(People's Daily App) 16:41, December 04, 2023
Through reconstruction, abandoned urban spaces in China have been transformed into numerous art galleries, inspiring people with fresh interpretations of architecture.
(Video produced by Liang Peiyu, Li Bowen and Li Ruidi)
