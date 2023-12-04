Art exhibition opens as part of Liangzhu Forum in east China

HANGZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- An art exhibition opened as a sideline event of the first Liangzhu Forum on Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition, "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous," features 152 works created by 84 artists from 83 countries.

In late November, the artists visited various scenic locations across Zhejiang, including the Liangzhu ancient city and the West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hangzhou, and created works inspired by their week-long tour.

Since 2009, hundreds of artists from nearly 100 countries have participated in similar "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous" visits to China, which were organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism several times.

