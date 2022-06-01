Huge dragon lantern lights up Fenhe River in Shanxi
Night scenery of Fenhe River is illuminated by a bright 126-meter-long and 16-meter-high dragon lantern in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)
