Thursday, August 31, 2023

Large group of white-lipped deer spotted in a national park in Qinghai

(People's Daily App) 16:23, August 31, 2023

A large group of white-lipped deer, also known as Thorold's deer, was seen crossing the Yellow River in the Sanjiangyuan National Park in Qinghai Province on Sunday.

