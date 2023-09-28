In pics: Milu deer at nature reserve in E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 10:10, September 28, 2023

The Dafeng Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in Dafeng district, Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province has the largest wild milu deer population in the world, accounting for over 70 percent of the global total.

Since the nature reserve was established in 1986, the milu deer population there has increased from 39 to more than 7,000. It has since become a paradise for wild animals.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)