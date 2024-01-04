Construction of world's longest span inverted fink truss bridge completed
Aerial view of a pedestrian bridge over the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
With a length of 181.8 meters, a main span of 150 meters and a width of 8 meters, the bridge was recognized as the world's longest span inverted fink truss bridge by Guinness World Record and completed construction recently.
Aerial view of a pedestrian bridge over the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Aerial view of a pedestrian bridge over the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Aerial view of a pedestrian bridge over the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.